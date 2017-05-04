BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
May 4 Citi Private Bank
* Citi private bank says mariia eroshin has joined san francisco team as a director and private banker
* Citi private bank -eroshin joins private bank from u.s. Trust, bank of america private wealth management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.