March 23 Citi Trends Inc:

* Citi Trends, Inc. Announces executive transition

* Citi Trends Inc - names Bruce Smith acting CEO

* Citi Trends Inc - appoints Ed Anderson as executive chairman

* Citi Trends Inc - Jason Mazzola has resigned as CEO and a director of company

* Citi Trends Inc- board has commenced a formal search process to identify a permanent CEO

* Citi Trends Inc - names Ed Anderson as executive chairman, effective immediately

* Citi Trends Inc - board has reduced size of its board of directors to six members, from seven members, effective immediately

* Citi Trends Inc- Smith will continue to serve as coo and cfo during search process