BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
May 12 Citi Trends Inc
* Citi trends -issued statement in response to report from institutional stockholder services relating to election of directors to citi trends' board
* Citi trends inc says agrees with institutional stockholder services recommendation of director barbara levy
* Citi trends inc says "disagree" with institutional stockholder services not recommending full slate of citi trends' director nominees
* Citi trends inc says urging stockholders to vote for all three of its director nominees
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Brian Ferguson will step down in October and the Canadian oil company also laid out plans to sell $4 billion to $5 billion in non-core assets by the end of the year.