BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Citi Trends Inc:
* Citi Trends announces higher first quarter 2017 sales
* Q1 sales rose 3.2 percent to $200 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 1 percent
Says total sales in 13-week period ended April 29, 2017 increased 3.2 pct to $200.0 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results