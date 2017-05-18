Russia says places two Eurobond issues worth $3 bln
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
May 18 Citic Envirotech ltd-
* Secured a build-transfer project in feng hua district, ningbo city, worth rmb 3 billion
* Project involves investment, design, construction, procurement, commissioning to restore rivers and its surrounding environment
* Project will be undertaken by a project company ("joint venture")
* Company's proportionate total investment in joint venture will be approximately S$366 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Sterling fell to a two-month low against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of England signalled it was in no rush to raise interest rates given the uncertainty Britain faces as it exits the European Union.