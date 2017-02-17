Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 CITIC Securities Co Ltd
* Says board approves to boost investment unit's capital by 11 billion yuan ($1.60 billion)
* Says it plans to sell its entire 12.7 percent stake in Qianhai Equity Exchange (Shenzhen) for at least 299.9 million yuan
* Says it plans to sell it and units' 4.6 percent stake in E-capital Transfer for at least 111.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lS0OdF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8673 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.