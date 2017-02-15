Feb 15 Citic Ltd

* Sino Iron Project update

* Estimated impairment of USD800 million to USD1 billion (net of tax) is likely to be made in 2016 accounts

* Impairment is a non-cash accounting item, but it will reduce company's 2016 reported profits

* Despite recent increase in spot price of iron ore, independent forecasts of long-term prices have been lowered

* Appealed recent decision made by Western Australian Supreme Court requiring co to make interim payments in advance of royalty B trial

* Citic will to work on resolution of matters in dispute with mineralogy, result will have major bearing on long-term viability of sino iron, its profitability and cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: