BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 1 Citigroup Inc
* Citigroup Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2le0mqc) Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year