BRIEF-Turners Automotive says FY net profit before tax was up 14 pct
* FY net profit before tax was NZ$24.6m, up 14pct on prior year
March 15 Citigroup Inc:
* Credit card charge-offs 2.65 percent in February versus 2.60 percent in January - SEC filing
* Credit card delinquency rate 1.62 percent at February end versus 1.60 percent at January end
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast