BRIEF-Citigroup reports Q2 ‍fixed income markets revenues of $3.2 bln

1 Min Read
July 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc
* Citigroup reports second quarter 2017 earnings per share of $1.28
* Quarterly fixed income markets revenues of $3.2 billion in Q2 2017 decreased 6 percent
* Allowance for loan losses was $12.0 billion at quarter end, or 1.88 percent of total loans, compared to $12.3 billion, or 1.96 percent of total loans
* Quarterly GCB revenues of $8.0 billion increased 5%
* Quarterly equity markets revenues of $691 million decreased 11%
* Quarterly ICG revenues of $9.2 billion increased 6%, driven by growth across all banking products
* Citigroup CEO Corbat says "During quarter, we saw continued momentum in our businesses, with loan and revenue growth across both sides of the house" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: