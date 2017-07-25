FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Citigroup says expects to produce $20 bln in net income by 2020 - Presentation‍​
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
U.S.
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
World
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Citigroup says expects to produce $20 bln in net income by 2020 - Presentation‍​

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* Says targets RoTCE of about 11 percent by 2020 ‍​- presentation

* Says targets efficiency ratio at low – 50 percent by 2020

* Says targets RoTCE Ex. DTA of about 13 percent by 2020​

* To generate $2.5 billion of annual efficiency savings by 2020 for reinvestment in franchise‍​‍​

* Says targets return on assets 90 bps – 110 bps by 2020

* Says to increase annual investment spend by about $1.5 billion by 2020

* Says expects to produce $20 billion in net income by 2020 - presentation

* Says targets 14 percent return on tangible common equity (RoTCE) over longer term - presentation

* Says expects to hit over longer-term 14 percent RoTCE target on earnings growth from consumer, institutional businesses

* Says targets total capital return $60 plus billion through 2020

* Says expects CCAR capital return of $20 plus billion in 2018 and 2019 ‍​

* Says expects CET1 capital ratio of 11.5 percent by year-end 2019 ‍​ Source text: (citi.us/2uVyTNQ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.