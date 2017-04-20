Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 Citizens Financial Group Inc
* Citizens Financial Group, Inc. reports record first quarter net income of $320 million and diluted EPS of $0.61
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue rose 2 percent to $1.4 billion
* Citizens Financial Group Inc says board of directors declared a Q2 cash dividend of $0.14 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
