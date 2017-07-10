BRIEF-Citrix says Henshall to be paid initial base salary of $1 mln

1 Min Read
July 10 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc
* Citrix Systems Inc - David J. Henshall will be paid an initial base salary of $1.0 million
* Citrix Systems - in connection with his promotion, Henshall will receive an equity grant consisting of $2.5 million of time-based restricted stock units
* Citrix Systems Inc - in connection with his promotion, Henshall will receive an equity grant also consisting of $2.5 million of performance-based RSU
* Citrix Systems Inc - Henshall will be eligible to receive annual equity awards with a target value of $8.0 million beginning in 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2tBsVR5) Further company coverage: