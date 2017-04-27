BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 27 Citrix Systems Inc:
* CEO Kirill Tatarinov's 2016 total compensation was $22.3 million - SEC filing
* Says CFO David Henshall's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.0 million versus $10.1 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results