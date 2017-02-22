Croatia's indebted Agrokor expects fresh loan soon
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.
Feb 23 City Developments Ltd
* Q4 revenue s$1,167 million versus s$855 million
* Board is recommending a special final ordinary dividend of 4.0 cents per share
* Final ordinary dividend of 8.0 cents per share
* Q4 net profit s$243.784 million versus s$410.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.
* Q1 2017 REVENUE AT EUR 28.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.6 MILLION YEAR AGO