Aug 2 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA:

* CITY FURNITURE SELECTS INGENICO GROUP AND IBM TO DELIVER ENHANCED IN-STORE EXPERIENCE

CITY FURNITURE HAS CHOSEN TO UPGRADE POINT OF SALE (POS) ACROSS ITS 15 CITY FURNITURE AND 12 ASHLEY FURNITURE HOMESTORE SHOWROOMS