BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 City Holding Co
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016
* City holding co says expects to report slightly higher net interest income for q1 of 2017
* City holding co says anticipates that q1 2017 non-interest expenses will increase less than 2.5% as compared to q1 of 2016
* City holding co says expects to report diluted earnings between $0.84 per share and $0.88 per share for q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.