April 11 City Of London Investment Group Plc :

* Provides Q3 trading update

* As at March 31, 2017 FuM was $4.4 billion (£3.5 billion), up about 8% from $4.1 billion (£3.3 billion) at Dec 31, 2016

* Investment performance improved significantly in quarter with over 90% of CLIM exposure outperforming relevant benchmarks YTD