BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 City Of London Investment Group Plc :
* Provides Q3 trading update
* As at March 31, 2017 FuM was $4.4 billion (£3.5 billion), up about 8% from $4.1 billion (£3.3 billion) at Dec 31, 2016
Investment performance improved significantly in quarter with over 90% of CLIM exposure outperforming relevant benchmarks YTD
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.