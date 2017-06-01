BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates on strategic review
* Company reiterates strategic review is being overseen by a special committee & is being undertaken independently
June 2 City Office REIT Inc:
* City office REIT Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - SEC filing
* Request for lifting of trading halt