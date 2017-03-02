BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 City Office REIT Inc
* City Office REIT Inc - Qtrly same store cash NOI increased 5.1%, as compared to Q4 2015
* City Office REIT Inc - Qtrly core FFO was approximately $5.6 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share
* City Office REIT reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* City Office REIT Inc - Qtrly AFFO was approximately $4.2 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share
* City Office REIT Inc - Sees FY properties GAAP NOI $66.5 - $67.5 million
* City Office REIT Inc - Sees FY same store cash NOI increase 4.0% - 6.0%
* City Office REIT Inc - Qtrly same store cash NOI increased 5.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.