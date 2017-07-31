FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Civista Bancshares announces 2018 CEO transition
July 31, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Civista Bancshares announces 2018 CEO transition

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Civista Bancshares Inc

* Civista Bancshares, Inc. announces 2018 CEO transition

* Civista Bancshares Inc - ‍Effective December 31, 2017, James O. Miller will retire as an employee and relinquish position as chief executive officer​

* Civista Bancshares Inc - Miller will continue as chairman of boards of directors of Civista and bank in capacity of a non-employee director

* Civista Bancshares Inc - ‍Dennis Shaffer expected to replace Miller in his current executive position as chief executive officer of Civista​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

