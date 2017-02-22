BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
Feb 21 Civista Bancshares Inc
* Civista Bancshares, Inc. announces pricing of offering of common shares
* Civista Bancshares - Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1.4 million of Civista's common shares at a price to public of $21.75 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.