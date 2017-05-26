BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
May 26 Civitas Solutions Inc
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
* Repricing amendment decreased applicable interest margin for tranche b term loans under senior credit agreement by 25 basis points
* Says interest rate for revolving credit facility under senior credit agreement remains unchanged - SEC filing
* Amendment reset period during which a 1.0 pct prepayment premium may be required for a 'repricing transaction' until 1 year after effective date of repricing amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.