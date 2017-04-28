BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28Ciwen Media Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 18.8 percent to increase by 2.8 percent, or to be 75 million yuan to 95 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 92.4 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is lack of affirmed income of film business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oXcMcf
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives