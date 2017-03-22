March 22 Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd
* FY total revenue HK$372.69 billion versus HK$ 396.09
billion year ago
* FY total net profit HK$33.01 billion versus HK$31.17
billion a year ago
* Final dividend per share HK$1.945
* Economic and political uncertainty continued to weigh on
global growth through 2016
* "Cautious approach will be maintained along with rigorous
cost discipline"
* "Looking ahead to 2017, Husky Energy will continue to
maintain a healthy balance sheet to provide financial
flexibility"
* "Strategically, retail division plans net openings of over
1,000 stores in 2017"
* "Growth would have been over 10% in recurring and reported
EPS but for continuing declines in euro exchange rates, fall of
sterling after Brexit vote "
* Cautiously optimistic about group's future prospects
* Market volatility, political and regulatory uncertainty
and technological changes affecting many of group's businesses
will continue in 2017
* Impact of Brexit negotiation, new US presidential policies
and upcoming elections across Europe remain unknown
* Impact of Brexit negotiation, new US presidential
policies, elections across Europe could affect economic
environment in countries co operates
