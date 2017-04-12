US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 12 CL Educate Ltd
* Says approved acquisition of 49% stake in the shares of Accendere Knowledge Management Services Private Ltd., making it unit of co
* Says approved definitive agreement with respect to the acquisition of Eten Test Prep Business. Source text - (bit.ly/2orQc5l) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)