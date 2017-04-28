US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 28 Clairvest Group Inc
* Clairvest group inc says co, together with limited partnerships controlled by it, made a us$73.7 million investment in head infotech india pvt. Ltd
* Clairvest group inc says clairvest's portion of investment in head infotech india pvt. Ltd will be approximately us$40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)