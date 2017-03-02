March 2 Clairvest Group Inc:

* Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Clairvest of its intention to make a new normal course issuer bid

* Clairvest's current normal course issuer bid expires on March 6, 2017

* Clairvest Group - in 12-month period starting March 7 & ending March 6, 2018, co may purchase on Toronto Stock Exchange up to 760,627 shares in total