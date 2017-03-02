BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 2 Clairvest Group Inc:
* Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Clairvest of its intention to make a new normal course issuer bid
* Clairvest's current normal course issuer bid expires on March 6, 2017
* Clairvest Group - in 12-month period starting March 7 & ending March 6, 2018, co may purchase on Toronto Stock Exchange up to 760,627 shares in total
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.