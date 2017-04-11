New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 Nikkei :
* Clarion Co will likely post around 10.5 billion yen in operating profit in fiscal 2017, with sales climbing about 5 percent to roughly 210 billion yen - Nikkei
* For FY ended March, Clarion expected to report 8% drop in sales to around 200 billion yen, with operating profit falling 10% to about 10 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2pqhZAZ) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.