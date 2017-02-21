Feb 21 Clarocity Corp
* Clarocity corporation announces amended debt facility
* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been
drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount
available for drawdown to $6 million
* Clarocity corp - debentures will bear an interest rate of
15% per annum payable quarterly in cash or in common shares at
option of stableview
* Clarocity corp - debentures will mature on September 21,
2019
* Clarocity - will issue up to aggregate amount of $2
million in principal amount of debentures at price of $1,000 per
$1,000 principal amount of debenture
