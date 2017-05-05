BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 Clarocity Corp
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
* Clarocity Corp - reorganizing its valuation services division to consolidate product offering and streamline operations
* Clarocity Corp - new division will reorganize valuation vision services group and valued veterans AMC into a single services organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.