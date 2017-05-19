May 19 Clarocity Corp:

* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures

* Clarocity Corp - total revenue was $3.23 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to 1.79 million for same period in 2015, an increase of 81%

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01