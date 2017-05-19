BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 19 Clarocity Corp:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
* Clarocity Corp - total revenue was $3.23 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to 1.79 million for same period in 2015, an increase of 81%
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.