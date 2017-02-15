Feb 15 Clas Ohlson Ab

* Clas Ohlson increase sales in January 2017

* Says sales in January increased to 578 msek (558), an increase of 4 percent compared to previous year

* Says in local currencies, sales is unchanged versus previous year.

* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson January sales were seen up 7 percent