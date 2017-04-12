New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Clas Ohlson Ab
* Clas ohlson increases sales in March 2017
* Says sales increases by 10 percent in March to 537 mln SEK
* In local currencies, sales increased by 7 percent
* Sales were seen up 8 percent in a Reuters poll, local-currency sales were seen up 5 percent
* Sales in March is positively affected by a calendar effect of about 5 percentage points, due to more trading days compared with the corresponding period previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.