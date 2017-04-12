April 12 Clas Ohlson Ab

* Clas ohlson increases sales in March 2017

* Says sales increases by 10 percent in March to 537 mln SEK

* In local currencies, sales increased by 7 percent

* Sales were seen up 8 percent in a Reuters poll, local-currency sales were seen up 5 percent

* Sales in March is positively affected by a calendar effect of about 5 percentage points, due to more trading days compared with the corresponding period previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)