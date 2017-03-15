March 15 Clas Ohlson AB
* Says Q3 sales increased by 9 pct to SEK 2,695 mln (2,482),
5 pct in local currencies
* Says Q3 operating profit increased by 2 pct to SEK 390
mln(382)
* Says we are also reporting our February sales today, which
were negatively impacted by a calendar effect of 4 per cent,
amounting to SEK 511 mln
* Says February sales increased by 3 pct to SEK 511 mln
(495), unchanged in local currencies
* Says plans during 2017/18 to establish 10 to 15 new stores
net
* Reuters poll: Q3 operating profit seen at SEK 389 mln, Feb
sales at SEK 507 mln
