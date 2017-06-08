June 8 Clas Ohlson AB

* Q1 operating profit amounted to 17 mln SEK vs year-ago loss of 126 mln

* Q1 sales increased by 5 pct to 1,575 mln SEK

* Says sales in May increased by 5 pct to 566 mln SEK up 3 pct in local currencies

* Reuters poll-Clas Ohlson Q4 op result seen at -10 million SEK, sales at 1,575 million, May local currency sales seen up 4.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: