BRIEF-Lampsa Hotels collaborates with French Accorhotels for the Mercure Belgrade hotel
* SAYS NEW COLLABORATION OF LAMPSA WITH THE FRENCH ACCORHOTELS FOR THE MERCURE BELGRADE EXCELSIOR HOTEL
June 8 Clas Ohlson AB
* Q1 operating profit amounted to 17 mln SEK vs year-ago loss of 126 mln
* Q1 sales increased by 5 pct to 1,575 mln SEK
* Says sales in May increased by 5 pct to 566 mln SEK up 3 pct in local currencies
* Reuters poll-Clas Ohlson Q4 op result seen at -10 million SEK, sales at 1,575 million, May local currency sales seen up 4.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCES NEW WINTER SEASON ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME, VINTER I TIVOLI, BETWEEN FEB. 2 AND FEB. 25, 2018 Source text: http://bit.ly/2sZtWCR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)