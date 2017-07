BRIEF-Clavister Holding expects new commercial orders on regular basis

July 4 (Reuters) - CLAVISTER HOLDING AB:

* Expects Received Orders to Grow in Value Over Years to Come, and Expects New Commercial Orders on a Recurring Basis

* Says a Number of Functions Have Been Optimized, Resulting in Lower Expenses Effective Later Part of 2017‍​

* Sales Through Canon It Solutions Is Growing and Projected Development for Japanese Market Remain Intact

* PURCHASING OF ADDITIONAL PRODUCTS FROM CLAVISTER IS EXPECTED DURING SECOND HALF OF 2017