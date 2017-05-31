BRIEF-Perficient acquires Clarity Consulting
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately
May 31 CLAVISTER HOLDING AB
* Q1 REVENUES SEK 20.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 18.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS SEK 15.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 17.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.