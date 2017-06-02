June 2 CLAVISTER HOLDING AB

* NEW COMMERCIAL ORDER FROM NOKIA FOR LATIN-AMERICAN OPERATOR

* NEW ORDER SPECIFICES MORE FUNCTIONS AND HIGHER CAPACITY COMPARED TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ORDERS, WITH A HIGHER INITIAL ORDER VALUE AS A RESULT

* ‍RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR ITS VIRTUAL SECURITY SOLUTION AS PART OF A LARGER NOKIA NETWORK ROLL-OUT FOR AN OPERATOR IN LATIN-AMERICA REGION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)