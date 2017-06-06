New token sale for blockchain-based currency EOS to launch on Monday
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.
June 6 Clayton, Dubilier & Rice:
* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire largest distributor of waterworks products in the U.S.
* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - waterworks will become an independent company, wholly-owned by CD&R funds
* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - Jim Berges, CD&R partner, will serve as chairman of waterworks
* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - Steve Leclair, who has served as president of waterworks since 2011, will become chief executive officer of waterworks
* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - waterworks will continue to be headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.