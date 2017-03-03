March 2 Clayton Williams Energy Inc:

* Clayton Williams Energy announces 2016 financial results and year-end reserves

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.49

* Q4 loss per share $1.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oil and gas sales for 4Q16, excluding amortized deferred revenues, increased $7.9 million to $46.6 million

* Clayton Williams Energy - Q4 oil, gas and ngl production in boe/d decreased 14% in 2016, to 13,652 boe/d, as compared to 15,818 boe/d in 2015