Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc
* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc says expects to report revenues of $36.8 million for year ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc says expects to report comprehensive loss of $24.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2oQ69iX) Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)