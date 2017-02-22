Feb 22 Clean Harbors Inc:

* Clean Harbors announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.22

* Q4 revenue $692.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $696.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clean Harbors Inc - announces 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range clean harbors expects full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $435 million to $475 million

* Clean Harbors - adjusted net income for 2017 is in range of $24 million to $48 million

* Clean Harbors Inc - on a GAAP basis, company's 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on 2017 net income in range of $4 million to $35 million