May 11 Lonestar West Inc

* Clean harbors signs definitive agreement to acquire lonestar west inc.

* Lonestar west inc - deal for transaction valued at cad $44.1 million,

* Lonestar west inc - lonestar shareholders to receive cad $0.72 per share

* Lonestar west inc - clean harbors expects acquisition will be accretive in 2017, excluding one-time fees and acquisition-related expenses

* Lonestar west inc - lonestar shareholders will receive cad $0.72 per share and clean harbors will assume cad $22.3 million in outstanding debt

* Lonestar west inc - board of directors of lonestar has unanimously approved amalgamation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: