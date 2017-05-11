BRIEF-Alliance Data signs agreement to manage Diamonds International credit card program
* Alliance Data signs agreement to manage credit card program for Diamonds International, the Caribbean's largest duty-free jeweler
May 11 Lonestar West Inc
* Clean harbors signs definitive agreement to acquire lonestar west inc.
* Lonestar west inc - deal for transaction valued at cad $44.1 million,
* Lonestar west inc - lonestar shareholders to receive cad $0.72 per share
* Lonestar west inc - clean harbors expects acquisition will be accretive in 2017, excluding one-time fees and acquisition-related expenses
* Lonestar west inc - lonestar shareholders will receive cad $0.72 per share and clean harbors will assume cad $22.3 million in outstanding debt
* Lonestar west inc - board of directors of lonestar has unanimously approved amalgamation
* Primoris Services Corporation acquires Coastal Field Services