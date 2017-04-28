April 28 Clean Seas Seafood Ltd

* Re-confirms that it expects to be profitable in H2 FY17 at a level significantly above $1.8 million profit achieved in H2 FY16

* Expects a return to full year profitability in FY18

* Full year FY17 sales guidance is adjusted to 2,250 - 2,400 tonnes reflecting decision to pursue higher margin sales