Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 19 CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC
* ISSUES FURTHER 955,188 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO ADDITIONAL ACCEPTING DIAMOND WOOD SHAREHOLDERS
* ISSUES FURTHER SHARES FOLLOWING ADMISSION OF ITS SHARES TO TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH
* AS RESULT OF FURTHER ACCEPTANCES, CO'S HOLDING IN CAPITAL OF DIAMOND WOOD CHINA LIMITED INCREASES FROM 93.16% TO 97.44% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.