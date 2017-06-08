BRIEF-Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
June 8 CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ:
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS NEW INSTALLATION AGREEMENT WITHIN CHINESE CHEMICAL SECTOR
* TOTAL COMPRESSED AIR CAPACITY IN FACTORY IS OVER 8 MW AND POTENTIAL ANNUAL SAVINGS ARE ESTIMATED TO APPROXIMATELY 5 MILLION KWH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 22 Prime Minister Theresa May set out what she called a "fair deal" for EU citizens living in Britain on Thursday, saying in her first test of negotiating strength that she did not want anyone to have to leave because of Brexit or to split up families.