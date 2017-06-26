June 26 CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ

* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO FIRM NUUKA SOLUTIONS LANDS IN CALIFORNIA

* ‍NUUKA SOLUTIONS HAS ESTABLISHED A SUBSIDIARY COMPANY IN LOS ANGELES

* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY NUUKA SOLUTIONS HAS ESTABLISHED A SUBSIDIARY COMPANY IN LOS ANGELES, CA​

* CLEANTECH INVEST OWNS 34% OF NUUKA

* NUUKA WILL OWN 51% OF JOINT VENTURE

* CALIFORNIAN SUBSIDIARY WILL BE A JOINT EFFORT BETWEEN NUUKA AND MS. MARYLOU GARCIA WHO WILL BE SPEARHEADING EFFORTS TO BRING YET ANOTHER NORDIC TECHNOLOGY TO AMERICAN SHORES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)