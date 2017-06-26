BRIEF-Fox receives Republic of Ireland nod for its takeover of UK pay-TV group Sky
* Receives clearance from republic of Ireland's minister for communications, climate action and environment for proposed acquisition of Sky
June 26 CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO FIRM NUUKA SOLUTIONS LANDS IN CALIFORNIA
* NUUKA SOLUTIONS HAS ESTABLISHED A SUBSIDIARY COMPANY IN LOS ANGELES
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY NUUKA SOLUTIONS HAS ESTABLISHED A SUBSIDIARY COMPANY IN LOS ANGELES, CA
* CLEANTECH INVEST OWNS 34% OF NUUKA
* NUUKA WILL OWN 51% OF JOINT VENTURE
* CALIFORNIAN SUBSIDIARY WILL BE A JOINT EFFORT BETWEEN NUUKA AND MS. MARYLOU GARCIA WHO WILL BE SPEARHEADING EFFORTS TO BRING YET ANOTHER NORDIC TECHNOLOGY TO AMERICAN SHORES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Share swap terms value BMN at around 825 million euros (Adds CEO comments, updates shares)