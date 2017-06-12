BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 12 Cleantech Solutions International Inc :
* Cleantech Solutions International enters into agreement with Ecrent (China) for sharing economy platform development
* Cleantech Solutions - board plans to form special committee consisting of independent directors to evaluate, negotiate potential deal with ecrent
* Cleantech Solutions international-special committee expected to engage independent financial, other advisors in connection with potential transactions
* Cleantech Solutions International Inc - exclusive period is initially set for three months and may be extended by both parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million