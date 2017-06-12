June 12 Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* Cleantech Solutions International enters into agreement with Ecrent (China) for sharing economy platform development

* Cleantech Solutions - board plans to form special committee consisting of independent directors to evaluate, negotiate potential deal with ecrent

* Cleantech Solutions international-special committee expected to engage independent financial, other advisors in connection with potential transactions

* Cleantech Solutions International Inc - exclusive period is initially set for three months and may be extended by both parties