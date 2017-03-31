UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Cleantech Solutions International Inc
* Cleantech solutions international Inc files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Expects to report for 2016 revenue of approximately $17.5 million
* Expects to report for 2016 net loss of approximately $11.7 million Source text - bit.ly/2nSUMtJ Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.